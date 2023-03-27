SMBC to Invest 180 B. Yen in Major Vietnamese Bank

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. <8316> and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. said Monday that SMBC has agreed to invest about 183.1 billion yen in Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank, or VPBank.

Under the 35.9-trillion-dong deal, SMBC will acquire a 15 pct stake in the major bank in the Southeast Asian country to make it a subsidiary under the equity method.

The agreement on VPBank's new share allotment to the Japanese bank came after SMBC Consumer Finance Co. completed its investment in VPBank SMBC Finance Co. in October 2021 and SMBC formed a business alliance with VPBank in May 2022.

The SMBC group "has been pursuing its multi-franchise strategy to capture the growth of key emerging markets in Asia and views Vietnam as one of its important markets," the bank said in a joint press release with parent SMFG.

SMBC hopes to finish the VPBank share acquisition by the end of the year after obtaining relevant authorities' permission.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]