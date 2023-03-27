Japan to Make New Body to Realize Circular Economy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s industry ministry Monday decided to launch an industry-government-academia organization as early as summer to realize a circular economy where resources are used efficiently through reuse and recycling.

The new body will create a road map to implementing a government plan to expand the resources recycling market through public and private investments worth more than 2 trillion yen over the next decade.

The organization will set targets for the use of recycled materials and plant-derived biomaterials and for waste reduction. It will also launch a system in 2025 to visualize how resources are recycled and circulated throughout supply chains.

“The transition to a circular economy is a challenge, but it will lead to new growth while helping achieve economic security and sustainability at the same time,” industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a meeting of an experts team Monday.

Reducing dependence on foreign resources is becoming even more important at a time when there is a greater risk of other countries using strategic materials such as important minerals as a means of economic coercion.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]