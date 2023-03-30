Japan Logistics Biz Braced for "2024 Issue" of Driver Shortages

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese logistics businesses are preparing to overcome the so-called 2024 issue, or truck driver shortages that are expected to worsen further as overtime restrictions come into effect next year.

An upper limit of 960 hours per year will be imposed on truck drivers' overtime from April 2024 under the amended labor standards law as part of moves to promote work style reform.

The logistics world is worried about stagnations in logistics operations as the restrictions may deliver a further blow to the industry, already short of truck drivers.

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. <4307> estimates that 35 pct of all domestic cargo may not be delivered due to this issue.

The institute has said that logistics companies may need to hike their shipping fees or be forced to reduce their delivery frequency in order to keep their logistics networks going.

