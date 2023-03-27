Japanese Display Maker JOLED Files for Bankruptcy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--JOLED Inc., a Japanese maker of organic light-emitting diode displays, said Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy protection under the civil rehabilitation law.

Tokyo District Court accepted the application immediately, said the company, created in 2015 through the merger of the OLED operations of the predecessors of Panasonic Holdings Corp. <6752> and Sony Group Corp. <6758>.

The total liabilities left by JOLED came to 33.7 billion yen.

Amid fierce price competition, JOLED concluded that it can no longer continue its operations alone.

The company will pull the plug on its manufacturing and sales operations. All employees in the manufacturing operations will dismissed.

