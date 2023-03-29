Handling of Labor Costs Key to Small Firms' Wage Increases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--The ability to pass on higher labor costs to clients is the key to wage increases at small and midsize firms in Japan.

Small and midsize firms are struggling to raise wages while larger companies are increasingly offering higher wages to offset the impact of rising prices.

A survey by the National Federation of Small Business Associations, a lobby group for small and midsize firms, shows that about 80 pct of responding companies have passed on soaring materials costs to clients or plan to do so.

When it comes to labor costs, however, the share was as low as 20.7 pct at manufacturers and 10.2 pct at wholesalers and retailers, according to the survey shown by the federation at a government meeting earlier this month.

Small and midsize companies are "more struggling to pass on labor costs than on materials costs," Hiroshi Mori, chairman of the federation, said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]