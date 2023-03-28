New Building for Quake-Hit Kumamoto Town Completed

Newsfrom Japan

Mashiki, Kumamoto Pref., March 28 (Jiji Press)--A ceremony was held Tuesday to mark the completion of a new building for the town government of Mashiki, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, after major earthquakes damaged the original building in 2016.

Mashiki town officials will start working at the new building on May 8.

Among the seven municipalities that planned to rebuild their buildings following the quakes, Mashiki became the last to see the completion, according to the prefectural government.

Participants to the ceremony, including Mashiki Mayor Hironori Nishimura and Kumamoto Governor Ikuo Kabashima, observed a minute of silence for victims of the quakes.

"We've achieved a certain milestone in our recovery from the earthquakes," Nishimura said of the completion of the new building. "We'll make efforts to ensure the new building provide livelihood and moral support to residents."

