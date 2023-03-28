Japan to Spend 2.2 T. Yen from Anti-Inflation Reserves

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided at a cabinet meeting Tuesday to spend 2,222.6 billion yen from fiscal 2022 reserves set aside for measures to address the COVID-19 crisis and price hikes.

Of the total, 155.1 billion yen will be used to distribute 50,000 yen per child to single-parent households receiving child support allowances and child-rearing households exempted from residential tax payments.

The government will increase by 736.5 billion yen its emergency subsidies aimed at helping prefectural governments implement measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, the government will boost by 1.2 trillion yen its special grants for use by local municipalities for carrying out anti-inflation measures that suit regional circumstances. Of the total, 500 billion yen will go to a program to give out around 30,000 yen each to households exempted from residential tax payments. The remaining 700 billion yen will be spent mainly to help local governments take steps to ease the burdens of liquefied petroleum gas bills and corporate electricity bills for big consumers.

Furthermore, the government will spend 96.5 billion yen for measures to tackle soaring feed prices, in an effort to reduce the burdens on livestock farmers, and 31.1 billion yen to curb the price of imported wheat it sells to milling firms.

