Japan Picks 11 Regions to Lure Rich Foreign Visitors

Tokyo, March 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan has selected 11 domestic regions to attract affluent foreign visitors to rural areas, tourism minister Tetsuo Saito said Tuesday.

The move is aimed at boosting consumption by travelers to Japan per person amid expectations that the country will see a full-scale recovery in the number of such visitors.

The Japan Tourism Agency will help local municipalities and destination management organizations in the 11 regions develop accommodation facilities and tour programs.

The regions include one covering the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa and Amami Oshima Island in neighboring Kagoshima Prefecture.

In 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, some 290,000 visitors to Japan from the United States, China and four other countries spent at least 1 million yen per person per trip, for a total of some 552.3 billion yen together.

