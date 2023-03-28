Russia Conducts Missile Drill in Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 28 (Jiji Press)--Russia's Defense Ministry said Tuesday it has held an anti-ship missile drill in the Sea of Japan off Vladivostok in Russia's Far East.

According to a statement released on a communications app, the Russian side said that it had fired two Moskit cruise missiles from two Pacific Fleet missile boats in the Peter the Great Gulf.

The ministry said that the missiles hit targets set some 100 kilometers away.

Russia is believed to have conducted the drill as a warning against the military alliances between the United States and South Korea, and Japan and the United States, with a U.S. carrier strike group led by the USS Nimitz, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, arriving at Busan in South Korea on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference in Tokyo the same day, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said, "We will continue to monitor the Russian military's moves closely."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]