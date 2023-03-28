Sightseeing Boat Capsizes in Kyoto River; 1 Dies

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, March 28 (Jiji Press)--A sightseeing boat capsized in a river in the western Japan prefecture of Kyoto on Tuesday, leaving a boatman dead.

There came a report around 11:55 a.m. (2:55 a.m. GMT) that a boat had capsized in a river flowing through the city of Kameoka.

According to Kyoto police and a local sightseeing boat association, the boat had 29 people aboard, namely 25 passengers including three children and four crew members including the boatman.

The 51-year-old boatman, Saburo Tanaka, was taken to a hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

Searches are underway for a missing boatman, 40, while the remaining 27 people were confirmed safe. All 29 had their life jackets on.

