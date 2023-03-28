Active Learning Emphasized in New Textbooks in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 28 (Jiji Press)--Elementary school textbooks for use from fiscal 2024 are set to emphasize "active learning," or proactive, interactive and deep learning, according to the results of the Japanese education ministry's screenings unveiled Tuesday.

Textbooks in all 11 subjects submitted for screenings included quick response, or QR, codes, as Japan is close to completing its "giga school" initiative of distributing an information terminal to every student.

In the latest round of screenings, the second since new teaching curriculum guidelines were introduced, all 149 textbooks submitted by 16 publishers were approved. The average numbers of pages per submitted textbook for all subjects grew 2 pct in total from the previous round of screenings, on an A5-size basis.

Many textbooks promoted active learning by presenting at the beginning learning methods and procedures such as "grasping (the problem)" and "investigating," as well as introducing ways to exchange views and make presentations using information terminals such as laptops and tablets.

The latest approved textbooks saw increased use of QR codes, which enable students to watch videos and other data after scanning the codes with cameras on smartphones or other devices.

