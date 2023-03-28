Japan Diet Enacts Record 114-T.-Yen FY 2023 Govt Budget

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 28 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, on Tuesday enacted the fiscal 2023 government budget, which called for general-account spending of 114,381.2 billion yen.

The figure, up 6.3 pct from the initial budget for fiscal 2022, reached a record high for the 11th consecutive year, reflecting increases in social security costs due to the aging society and the drastic strengthening of the country's defense capabilities.

The budget for the fiscal year from April was approved by a majority vote at the day's plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the Diet's upper chamber, with support mainly from the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito.

The House of Representatives, the lower chamber, approved the budget on Feb. 28.

The government earmarked a record 6,821.9 billion yen for its defense budget, up 26 pct from the fiscal 2022 initial budget. Social security costs stood at 36,888.9 billion yen, also a record high.

