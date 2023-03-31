Workers Needed in Japan's Tsunami-Hit Farmland

Newsfrom Japan

Minamisanriku, Miyagi Pref., March 31 (Jiji Press)--Reconstruction is only halfway through from the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami in the afflicted northeastern Japan region, with local farmers facing the urgent task of securing labor.

Meanwhile, the restoration of farmland damaged by the tsunami has largely been completed in many areas, excluding Fukushima Prefecture, helping the resumption of operations and creating new jobs.

Masashi Takahashi, who at the time of the disasters was the head of the former Minamisanriku agricultural cooperative, now the JA Shinmiyagi agricultural cooperative, decided to reconstruct farms damaged by the tsunami after strawberry and other farmers had told him that they had to give up their businesses.

The tsunami damaged 40 pct of cultivated acreage covered by Takahashi's association, which oversaw regions including the city of Kesennuma and the town of Minamisanriku, both in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

Vinyl greenhouses and tractors in the regions were swept away by the tsunami, while farmland was covered with debris after the disaster.

