Japan to See Price Hikes, Social System Changes from April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--Price increases and changes to social systems are set to affect Japan from the turn of the month on Saturday.

It is the second year in a row for widespread hikes to foods and services prices, caused by surging materials prices, to weigh on household finances in spring.

Kikkoman Corp. <2801> is set to raise the recommended retail price of a liter of its dark soy sauce from 420 yen to 451 yen.

Meanwhile, Kewpie Corp. <2809> will hike the price of its mayonnaise products after doing so last October, due to soaring egg prices following the spread of avian flu. The suggested retail price of its 450-gram offering will be raised by 45 yen to 520 yen.

Seasoning maker Ajinomoto Co. <2802> is slated to increase shipment prices for its mayonnaise and other goods by about 5 pct to 9 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]