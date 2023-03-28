5 Toshiba Ex-Execs Ordered to Pay Damages over Accounting Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 28 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Tuesday ordered five former Toshiba Corp. <6502> executives including former Presidents Norio Sasaki and Hisao Tanaka to pay a total of about 300 million yen in damages over their involvement in accounting irregularities at the company.

Presiding Judge Yoshihide Asakura found that the five were responsible for accounting irregularities related to U.S. infrastructure operations of the Japanese electronics and machinery giant.

It is the first time that any individual has been found liable for compensation over accounting irregularities.

The other three slapped with the damages order are former Corporate Senior Executive Vice Presidents Makoto Kubo, Hideo Kitamura and Toshio Masaki.

Meanwhile, the court rejected the compensation claim against deceased former President Atsutoshi Nishida and nine other former executives over accounting irregularities in the company's personal computer business.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]