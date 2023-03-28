Japan Seen Extending Medical Insurance to Cover Childbirth

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has started talks to extend the public medical insurance to cover childbirth-related expenses in the future, sources said Tuesday.

Normal delivery is currently not covered by the public insurance, under which patients pay 30 pct of their medical costs out of their own pocket in principle, because neither pregnancy nor childbirth is considered a type of illness.

To reduce household costs related to childbirth, Japan pays 420,000 yen in childbirth allowances per baby, with the amount set to rise to 500,000 yen from April.

The allowances, however, have not been enough to cover the entire childbirth expenses in many cases for those giving birth in and around Tokyo.

Former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had proposed the idea of eliminating the household financial burden by giving insurance coverage to childbirth and covering the out-of-pocket expenses entirely with state subsidies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]