Japan Reports 8,371 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan logged 8,371 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, down by 630 from a week earlier.

Forty-three COVID-19 deaths were newly confirmed, while the number of patients with severe symptoms grew by four from the previous day to 67.

Meanwhile, Tokyo confirmed 1,001 new coronavirus cases, up 124 from the week before, and two new fatalities.

In the Japanese capital, the number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government's criteria stood unchanged from Monday at two.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]