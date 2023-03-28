China Cracks Down on Biggest Pirate Site for Japanese Anime

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, March 28 (Jiji Press)--Chinese public safety authorities have shut down one of the largest websites for pirated Japanese anime, a Japanese anti-piracy group said Tuesday.

The Content Overseas Distribution Association, which comprises Japanese filmmakers and broadcasters, also said the authorities cracked down on four people involved.

Specifically, a 33-year-old man living in Chongqing was arrested last month. He was released on bail on March 19 after admitting to operating the website called b9good and uploading anime content without permission. The other three suspects have been under probe with their homes searched for evidence by the authorities. The website was taken down on Monday.

It was the Chinese law enforcement authorities' first crackdown on a pirate website operator in response to CODA's criminal complaint, the group noted.

The website in question, which hosted pirated Japanese anime after its launch in 2008, achieved more than 300 million views over the past two years. About 95 pct of its traffic come from Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]