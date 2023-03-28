Japan to Spend 96.5 B. Yen to Aid Livestock, Dairy Farmers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday decided to spend 96.5 billion yen from its reserve funds to aid livestock and dairy farmers as part of its additional measures to tackle rising prices.

Such farmers are suffering from high compound feed prices reflecting poor crop yields and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Dairy farmers have been hit especially hard, also due to declining demand for milk.

In response to the situation, the government will increase its financial assistance to help such farmers cover the rising production costs.

Specifically, the amount of additional aid paid under a special measure will be raised to 8,500 yen per ton of feed for January-March, up from 6,750 yen a quarter before.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]