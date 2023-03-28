Japan's Foreign Minister May Visit China Soon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is preparing to visit China as early as this weekend, Japanese government sources said Tuesday.

Hayashi is expected to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, to express concerns about the recent situation in the East China Sea, including the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands, claimed by Beijing.

Hayashi is also seen requesting China to release a Japanese national in his 50s detained by Chinese authorities this month.

Hayashi will be the first Japanese foreign minister to visit China since December 2019. Hayashi and Qin had a telephone conversation last month.

At a meeting in November last year, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to enhance bilateral communication, including between them, to build constructive and stable relations.

