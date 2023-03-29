Japan, U.S. Ink Deal to Strengthen Mineral Supply Chains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and U.S. governments Tuesday announced that they have concluded a new agreement to strengthen supply chains for critical minerals including lithium, which is essential to electric vehicle batteries.

Through the deal, the two countries hope to reduce their dependence on China, which has used resources as a tool of economic coercion. Tokyo and Washington also aim to expand this agreement to other Group of Seven countries.

The deal effectively marks the conclusion of a bilateral free trade agreement. This means that batteries using any of the key minerals procured or processed in Japan are expected to be eligible for electric vehicle-related tax credits under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.

Under the agreement, Japan and the United States will work together to secure stable supplies of five critical minerals, which also include cobalt, nickel, graphite and manganese.

The two nations agreed to take concerted action if another country, such as China, deliberately disrupts the supply chains.

