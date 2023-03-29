Japan Lower House Panel OKs Bills to Prepare for Future Pandemics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese House of Representatives committee approved bills Wednesday to take steps in preparation for future pandemics.

The Committee on Cabinet of the lower chamber of parliament passed the bills to revise the COVID-19 special measures law and the cabinet law by a majority vote, with support mainly from the ruling coalition.

The full Lower House is expected to approve the bills on Thursday. They are expected to be enacted during the current parliamentary session through June after deliberations at the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

The bills seek to allow the prime minister to issue instructions to prefectural governors from the beginning of an infectious disease outbreak. Currently, the prime minister is allowed to give such instructions only after a state of emergency or quasi-emergency is declared.

The government also plans to newly establish an agency responsible for overseeing the planning and coordination of measures against infectious diseases, to be headed by deputy chief cabinet secretary.

