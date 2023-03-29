Japan Shows Serious Concern about Dissolution of Suu Kyi's Party

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday expressed concern about the Myanmar military's decision to dissolve the National League for Democracy, or NLD, led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

"We express serious concern that further exclusion of the NLD from the political process will make it even more difficult to improve the situation," Press Secretary Hikariko Ono of the ministry said in a statement.

The statement also noted that Japan strongly urges the Myanmar military to immediately release NLD leaders and immediately stop violence.

Furthermore, the statement urged the Myanmar military to "show a path toward a peaceful resolution of the situation in a manner that includes all relevant parties."

