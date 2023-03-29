New START Contributes to U.S.-Russia Strategic Stability: Matsuno

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--The U.S.-Russia New START arms control treaty contributes to the strategic stability between the two countries and represents an important advance in nuclear arms reduction efforts, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Wednesday.

The top Japanese government spokesman made the comment after the U.S. government announced on Tuesday its decision to stop sharing nuclear weapons data with Russia, which came in response to Moscow's unilateral suspension of its participation in the New START treaty.

Matsuno said the Japanese government will continue to closely monitor related developments.

