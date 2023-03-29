TPP Members Seen Approving Britain's Entry

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan, Australia and other members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal are seen reaching a broad agreement in the near future on Britain joining the framework, it was learned Wednesday.

In July, officials from the 11 member nations and Britain are expected to sign off the country's TPP entry in New Zealand.

Britain will join the framework following domestic procedures at signatory countries, becoming the first to join the pact since it came into force in 2018.

The TPP deal features tough standards on free trade and economic activities, including on intellectual property protection, as well as tariff elimination for farm and industrial goods.

In order to join the group, countries are required to fully comply with the standards. Membership must also be approved by all existing member nations.

