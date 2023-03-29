Kishida Stresses Rule of Law, with Russia, China in Mind

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday stressed the importance of the rule of law, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's military coercion in mind.

"It is imperative that we all reaffirm and promote the minimum basic principles that the international community should uphold," Kishida said of the rule of law in a speech delivered online on the first day of the two-day Summit for Democracy.

He also vowed that Japan will help train over 1,500 judges, administrative officers and others mainly in Asia.

The U.S.-led gathering, the second of its kind, brings together representatives from around 120 countries and regions, with many taking part online.

The event is also co-hosted by South Korea, the Netherlands, Costa Rica and Zambia. Kishida had attended online the first Summit for Democracy, held in December 2021.

