Actress Tomoko Naraoka Dies at 93

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--Renowned Japanese actress Tomoko Naraoka, head of the Mingei Theater Company, died of pneumonia at a Tokyo hospital on Thursday. She was 93.

Born in Tokyo, Naraoka became a student at the predecessor theater company of the Mingei in 1948 and made a stage debut while attending what is now Joshibi University of Art and Design. Her father was oil painting artist Masao Naraoka.

In 1950, she joined the launch of the Mingei.

Acting with a strong presence, Naraoka took on roles in a variety of films and television dramas while mainly performing in stage plays. She was also known as the narrator of "Oshin," an internationally acclaimed TV drama series aired on NHK, or Japan Broadcasting Corp. Naraoka became co-chief of the Mingei with Hideji Otaki in 2000. From 2012, she was the sole leader.

She kept performing on the stage, making more than 7,000 appearances in Mingei plays, including "The Seagull" and "An Irkutsk Story." Her costarring with Tatsuya Nakadai in "Driving Miss Daisy" attracted publicity. The "Love Letters" reading drama was her last stage work.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]