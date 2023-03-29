Japan Logs 8,246 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 8,246 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, up by around 4,000 from a week earlier.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms went up by one from Tuesday to 68, while 35 deaths were newly confirmed.

Meanwhile, Tokyo's daily new coronavirus case count rose by 629 from a week before to 1,002.

Two new fatalities were logged in the Japanese capital. The number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government's criteria increased by one from Tuesday to three.

