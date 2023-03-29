Japan's Hino Motors Expects Record Net Loss for FY 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Hino Motors Ltd. <7205> on Wednesday said it expects to report a record consolidated net loss in fiscal 2022, citing a special loss linked to its engine data falsification.

The net loss projection for the year ending this month was revised to 128 billion yen from 55 billion yen. The result will follow the previous year's loss of 84,732 million yen, marking the third straight year of red ink.

The truck maker decided to log a special loss of about 60 billion yen for costs of compensating domestic customers over the engine falsification.

The company is paying compensation over about 200,000 vehicles, including the Profia large truck, equipped with three types of engines for which data under emissions regulations introduced in 2005 were found to have been falsified.

Buses sold by Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> and Isuzu Motors Ltd. <7202> that use Hino-made engines are also subject to compensation.

