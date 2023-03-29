Japan PM Kishida's Wife Planning Solo Trip to U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--Yuko Kishida, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, is preparing to visit the United States alone and meet U.S. first lady Jill Biden next month, government sources said Wednesday.

It is unusual for the wife of a prime minister to travel to the United States alone.

The planned trip is believed to be aimed at showing the closeness of the two countries' leaders through so-called first lady diplomacy.

Yuko did not accompany her husband during his visit to the United States in January.

