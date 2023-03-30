Japan's Mizuho, Line to Ditch Joint Bank Project

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc. <8411> and Line Corp. are poised to ditch their joint project to launch Line Bank, it was learned Wednesday.

The project between the traditional big bank and the messaging app provider to begin next-generation banking services will come to naught more than four years after it was announced in November 2018.

The development is expected to force Mizuho Financial to remake its digital strategies.

Mizuho Financial and Line set up a preparatory company for Line Bank, envisioning banking services that would be available on Line's popular smartphone app. They initially planned to open the bank in fiscal 2020.

But the project has been delayed because it is taking more time to build a robust system for the bank. Mizuho Financial and Line rescheduled the opening for fiscal 2022.

