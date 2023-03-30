Japan Lower House OKs Bills to Prepare for Future Pandemics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, passed bills Thursday to take steps in preparation for future pandemics.

The Lower House approved the bills to revise the COVID-19 special measures law and the cabinet law by a majority vote, with support mainly from the ruling coalition.

The bills are expected to be enacted during the current parliamentary session through June after deliberations at the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

Under the legislation, the government will establish a new agency as early as this autumn to oversee the planning and coordination of measures against infectious diseases, to be headed by deputy chief cabinet secretary.

The bills also seek to allow the prime minister to give instructions to prefectural governors before the government declares a state of emergency or quasi-emergency over an outbreak.

