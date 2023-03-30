Japan FTC Slaps Record Fines on 4 Power Firms over Cartels

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Fair Trade Commission on Thursday imposed fines totaling a record 101 billion yen on four electricity-related companies for forming price cartels to avoid competition intensified by a market liberalization.

The four are major power suppliers Chugoku Electric Power Co. <9504>, Chubu Electric Power Co. <9502> and Kyushu Electric Power Co. <9508>, plus Chubu Electric subsidiary Chubu Electric Power Miraiz Co.

The huge fines for violating the antimonopoly law are expected to impact the companies’ performance.

Chugoku Electric said the same day that its president, Natsuhiko Takimoto, will step down in June. Meanwhile, Chubu Electric has objected to the FTC order and said that it will file a lawsuit seeking its revocation.

The antitrust watchdog found that senior officials of the four companies and Kansai Electric Power Co. <9503> were involved in limiting competition between the four and Kansai Electric, undermining the effects of the liberalization.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]