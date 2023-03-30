Toyota Launches 1st EV-Only Lexus Model
Nagoya, March 30 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> on Thursday launched in Japan its first electric vehicle-only model under its Lexus luxury brand.
Under a new service for Lexus EV model owners, the leading Japanese automaker will install a home-use battery charger free of charge, including installation costs.
The RZ450e SUV has two types, priced at 8.8 million and 9.4 million yen. The RZ450e can travel 494 kilometers on a single charge.
This is the second EV model under the Lexus brand, after the UX300e.
Toyota plans to make all Lexus models to be sold worldwide EVs by 2035.
