Toyota Launches 1st EV-Only Lexus Model

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, March 30 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> on Thursday launched in Japan its first electric vehicle-only model under its Lexus luxury brand.

Under a new service for Lexus EV model owners, the leading Japanese automaker will install a home-use battery charger free of charge, including installation costs.

The RZ450e SUV has two types, priced at 8.8 million and 9.4 million yen. The RZ450e can travel 494 kilometers on a single charge.

This is the second EV model under the Lexus brand, after the UX300e.

Toyota plans to make all Lexus models to be sold worldwide EVs by 2035.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]