Choral Event for Japan's Reconstruction Resumes in N.Y.

New York, March 29 (Jiji Press)--The New York Chorus Festival, aimed at supporting the reconstruction of areas hit by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan, kicked off on Wednesday for the first time in four years after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ten Japanese and U.S. groups, including Fukushima Canon Circle Chorus from the northeastern Japan prefecture of Fukushima, one of areas struck hardest by the disaster, performed on the first day of the two-day event at Carnegie Hall in New York. The first-day session lasted about three hours.

Fukushima is also home to Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power station, where the disaster led to an unprecedented triple reactor meltdown.

A fundraising activity for disaster-hit areas was also carried out at the event venue, which was filled with a friendly atmosphere, with the audience clapping and cheering.

The Fukushima group sang three songs, including "Inochi no Uta" (the song of life), which expresses appreciation for encounters with other people and for lives, with Ensemble Rose, a group from the neighboring prefecture of Ibaraki, and other choirs.

