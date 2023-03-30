TEPCO Narrows Planned Electricity Price Hikes to 17 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> said Thursday that it has narrowed its planned electricity price hikes for households to an average of 17.6 pct from 29.3 pct as of January.

The revision came after an expert panel at the industry ministry, which is examining applications submitted by TEPCO and other power companies to raise their regulated electricity rates, decided earlier this month that their price hikes should reflect a recent fall in fuel prices.

Following the decision, TEPCO recalculated fuel costs in its price hike plan.

Under the revised TEPCO plan, the monthly bill for an average household using 260 kilowatt-hours will rise from the current 9,126 yen to 10,684 yen, 1,053 yen lower than under the initial plan.

How much household electricity rates will actually rise will be decided by the ministry's screening process.

