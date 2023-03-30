Dentsu to Continue Olympic-Related Biz despite Indictment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese advertising giant Dentsu Group Inc. <4324> will continue its Olympics-related business, despite having been indicted over alleged bid-rigging linked to the Tokyo Games in 2021, Dentsu Inc. President Norihiro Kuretani suggested Thursday.

The group's Japan operations chief offered the view following a question at a regular general shareholders meeting held in Tokyo the same day.

"We will proceed after taking thorough recurrence prevention measures and gaining the trust of sponsors," Kuretani said.

According to a shareholder who attended the meeting, Kuretani was asked whether the advertising agency should withdraw from the Olympics business and focus on operations linked to professional sports.

The fact that the company is temporarily excluded from tenders by central and local government organizations has an "extremely limited" impact on business, the president said.

