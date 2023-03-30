Abe Shooting Suspect Slapped with Additional Charges

Newsfrom Japan

Nara, March 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prosecutors Thursday pressed additional charges against the suspect in the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last July, including a violation of the ordnance manufacturing law.

The Nara District Public Prosecutors Office in western Japan indicted Tetsuya Yamagami, 42, for manufacturing guns without a permit and damaging a building housing a facility related to the religious group known as the Unification Church.

The prosecutors decided not to bring charges of violating the public offices election law by impeding free elections, as they failed to find enough evidence.

Efforts to uncover the full picture surrounding the killing of Abe, who was the longest-serving prime minister in Japan at a total of eight years and eight months, will now move to court.

According to investigative sources, Yamagami has told the Nara prefectural police that he "test-fired a handmade gun" at a Unification Church-linked facility.

