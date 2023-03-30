Japan Corporate Income Reaches Record High in Fiscal 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--Taxable corporate income in Japan in fiscal 2021 reached a record high of 75,580.8 billion yen, a National Tax Agency survey showed Thursday.

Taxable income at companies in the country that closed annual books in the year through March 2022 grew 18.5 pct from a year earlier to top the previous record of 69,745.6 billion yen marked in fiscal 2018, indicating corporate earnings' recovery from a slump caused by the coronavirus crisis.

The amount of corporate tax collected for fiscal 2021 totaled 13,246.4 billion yen, up also 18.5 pct. But it came significantly lower than the all-time high of 17,748.4 billion yen logged in 1990, because of substantial tax cuts.

Those income figures were estimated based on tax returns filed by about 2.11 million companies nationwide.

The survey also found that the total operating revenue grew for the first time in three years to stand at 1,478 trillion yen.

