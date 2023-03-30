8 Japan Automakers' Domestic Output Up 6.9 Pct in Feb.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--Combined automobile production in Japan by eight major domestic makers in February rose 6.9 pct from a year before to about 700,000 units, up for the second straight month, data from the companies showed Thursday.

The growth chiefly came as semiconductor shortages eased partially.

Still, production did not reach levels before the novel coronavirus pandemic due to constraints stemming from persisting parts procurement difficulties.

Six of the eight automakers posted higher production. Of them, Subaru Corp. <7270> saw a rise of 22.4 pct, Mazda Motor Corp. <7261> 19.8 pct and Nissan Motor Co. <7201> 17.4 pct.

Suzuki Motor Corp. <7269> and Daihatsu Motor Co. suffered year-on-year declines.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]