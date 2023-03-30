Japan Confirms 7,179 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan logged 7,179 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, down by about 1,600 from a week earlier.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms stood unchanged from Wednesday at 68, while 42 fatalities were newly confirmed.

Meanwhile, Tokyo confirmed 956 new positive cases, up by 48 from a week before, and four new fatal cases.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo's criteria rose by two from Wednesday to five.

