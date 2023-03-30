4 China Coast Guard Ships Enter Japanese Waters off Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., March 30 (Jiji Press)--Four Chinese coast guard ships intruded into Japanese waters off the Senkaku Islands in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa on Thursday.

As the Chinese ships approached Japanese fishing boats operating in the area, Japan Coast Guard patrol ships warned them to leave there while securing the safety of the fishers.

This was the 11th intrusion into Japanese waters off the East China Sea islands by an official Chinese vessel this year.

The Japanese-administered islands are also claimed by China, where they are called Diaoyu.

According to the 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters in Naha, the capital of Okinawa, the four Haijing ships entered Japanese waters, including at a point south of Uotsurijima, the largest of the Senkaku Islands, between 11:10 a.m. (2:10 a.m. GMT) and 11:45 a.m.

