Ex-Japan Bureaucrat Pressured Company over Leader Selection

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--A former Japanese top-ranking bureaucrat is believed to have pressured a company to promote a former ministry official to president, it was learned Thursday.

Masaru Honda, the former vice transport minister and current chairman of subway operator Tokyo Metro Co., is seen to have urged airport infrastructure management company Airport Facilities Co. <8864> to appoint its executive vice president, Katsuhiro Yamaguchi, as its next president.

Honda is believed to have said that “the transport ministry will support” the company if Yamaguchi, a former ministry official, is made president.

According to Airport Facilities President Toshiaki Norita and others, Honda visited the company last December and called on the company leadership to promote Yamaguchi to president in executive appointments slated for June this year.

The company declined, saying that candidates for directors will be decided by its nominating committee.

