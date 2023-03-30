Damage Newly Found in TEPCO Fukushima Reactor Foundation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--The inside of the foundation supporting the pressure vessel in a meltdown-stricken reactor of the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant has been newly found to be damaged, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> said Thursday.

A probe of the No. 1 reactor's interior using an underwater robot revealed that a large area of the foundation's internal walls is damaged, with reinforcing bars exposed.

Previous surveys found that some of the concrete on the foundation exterior had melted, exposing reinforcing bars.

TEPCO will analyze whether the foundation remains able to withstand earthquakes.

The power utility began investigating the foundation's inside using an underwater robot Tuesday. In addition to the wall damage, the robot discovered stick-like objects stuck in sediment as well as sediment that seems to be debris.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]