Toyota Yaris Sales Reach 10-M. Mark

Newsfrom Japan

Valenciennes, France, March 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> said Thursday that its mainstay Yaris subcompact vehicle has sold a total of 10 million units worldwide since its release in 1999.

It is the sixth Toyota vehicle to reach the 10-million mark, after the Corolla, the Camry, the RAV4, the Hilux and the Land Cruiser.

The current Yaris model, the fourth, was released in 2020. Prior to the latest remodeling, the vehicle was sold as the Vitz in Japan.

The Yaris is especially popular in Europe thanks to its environmental performance. Sales in the region, including the hybrid and SUV versions, reached about 350,000 units in 2022, accounting for over a third of all Toyota sales in Europe.

A ceremony marking the milestone was held at a major Yaris production hub in the French city of Valenciennes on Thursday, with the 10 millionth unit just shipped out of the assembly line.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]