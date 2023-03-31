TPP Members Agree on Britain's Membership

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan, Australia and other members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreed on Friday to admit Britain as its 12th member, expanding the free trade bloc beyond the Pacific region.

Britain will be the first new member of the deal that came into force in 2018. Its entry will expand the value of trade among TPP economies to 7.7 trillion dollars from 6.6 trillion dollars at present.

Britain's membership is "very significant in promoting free trade, open and competitive markets, a rules-based trading system and economic integration beyond the Pacific region," Shigeyuki Goto, Japanese minister in charge of economic revitalization, told reporters.

"This deal demonstrates the real economic benefits of our post-Brexit freedoms," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement. Joining the trade bloc puts Britain "at the center of a dynamic and growing group of Pacific economies," he said.

Britain filed for TPP membership in February 2021 following its exit from the European Union in 2020.

