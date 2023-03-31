Campaigning Kicks Off for Japanese Local Assembly Elections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--The official campaign period began Friday for assembly elections in 41 prefectures and 17 major cities in Japan, part of unified local polls in the country in April.

Key campaign issues include child-rearing support, soaring prices and support for regional economies.

Voting is set for April 9 for those elections, together with gubernatorial polls in nine prefectures and mayoral races in six major cities.

The number of seats up for grabs in the prefectural assembly elections falls by 17 from the previous polls to 2,260. No assembly elections will take place in Iwate, Miyagi, Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tokyo and Okinawa this time.

A Jiji Press tally as of 1:10 p.m. local time showed that 3,133 people filed their candidacy, up from the previous elections. But the final figure is likely to be the second-lowest on record.

