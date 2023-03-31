Evacuation Order Lifted for 3 Fukushima Reconstruction Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Namie, Fukushima Pref., March 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan lifted an evacuation order Friday for three designated special reconstruction base districts in a Fukushima Prefecture town included in the so-called difficult-to-return zone following the 2011 nuclear disaster.

Evacuees from the Tsushima, Murohara and Suenomori districts in the town of Namie, northeastern Japan, are now allowed to live in their home districts for the first time in 12 years. The districts cover a total of 6.61 square kilometers, or 3 pct of the entire town.

But some 80 pct of the town stays in the difficult-to-return zone, where entry is heavily restricted as radiation levels still remain high due to the triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 plant following the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

At a ceremony in Murohara, the community wireless system announced the removal of the evacuation order at 10 a.m. (1 a.m. GMT). Namie Mayor Eiko Yoshida saw off police staff departing for patrol.

"I have mixed feelings when I think of people who died without fulfilling their wish to return home," Yoshida said after the ceremony. "Starting today, we'll go ahead with reconstruction further."

