Japan Foreign Minister Hayashi to Visit China Sat.-Sun.

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday he will visit China for two days from Saturday to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang.

Hayashi will be the first Japanese foreign minister to visit China in about three years and three months.

Speaking at a press conference, Hayashi said he will convey to the Chinese side Japan's stand on the recent detention of a Japanese citizen by Chinese authorities and the release into the ocean of treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> disaster-hit Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

"It is increasingly important to establish a constructive and stable relationship that allows us to say what we have to say and seek responsible behavior while cooperating on common issues," Hayashi said.

He said he will have candid and in-depth exchanges of opinion with the Chinese side.

