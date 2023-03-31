Up to 5.29 M. Sets of NTT Docomo Customer Info Feared Exposed

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--NTT Docomo Inc. said Friday that up to 5.29 million sets of personal information of subscribers of its “plala” internet connection service and its “Hikari TV” video distribution service may have been compromised.

The data are believed to have been exposed via a personal computer of a subcontractor, NTT Docomo said. The information may include the names, addresses, telephone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth of subscribers, including past subscribers. Credit card and other payment-related data were not included.

At around 1:40 p.m. (4:40 a.m. GMT), NTT Docomo detected that the PC in question was involved in unauthorized communications with an outside website. The PC has been disconnected from the network.

The company has not confirmed any unauthorized use of the customer information that may have been exposed.

NTT Docomo said in a statement that “we deeply apologize for causing inconvenience and concerns to our customers.”

